Call of Duty Zombies may have some serious tones throughout its story, but almost every single map has some fun secrets to play with along the way. It is tradition for players to hunt down all of these Easter eggs that Treyarch hides throughout their maps. Sometimes they are there merely for the fun of it, but some of these side Easter eggs can be very beneficial to the player, and people will seek them out every chance they get. With that in mind, here is how to do the bunny nightclub Easter egg in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.