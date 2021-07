Both the men’s and women’s tennis team at Copiah-Lincoln Community College were recently honored for their outstanding work in the classroom. With a 3.9 team grade point average, the women’s team had the highest GPA of any sports in the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC). On the men’s side, the Wolves tennis team tied with Meridian CC with a 3.55 GPA, best among men’s tennis teams in the MACCC.