IO Interactive has announced that the next title update for Hitman 3, which was due to deploy on July 20, has been delayed until July 27. The next season for Hitman 3, Season of Lust, has also been delayed by a week due to it. As revealed in Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth roadmap, the next title update for the game was due to come at the end of the current season. However, it seems as though IO Interactive needed a little more time to work on the update and the next season.