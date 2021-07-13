Clemson two-sport signee drafted by Rangers

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson two-sport signee Will Taylor got to hear his name called after all. Taylor told reporters Monday that he was sticking with collegiate ball, where he comes as a standout outfielder and a quarterback as well, but that didn't stop the Texas Rangers from expressing their interest in him for down the road with a 19th-round MLB draft selection on Tuesday (554th overall).