Clemson, SC

Clemson two-sport signee drafted by Rangers

By TigerNet Staff
tigernet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson two-sport signee Will Taylor got to hear his name called after all. Taylor told reporters Monday that he was sticking with collegiate ball, where he comes as a standout outfielder and a quarterback as well, but that didn't stop the Texas Rangers from expressing their interest in him for down the road with a 19th-round MLB draft selection on Tuesday (554th overall).

#Clemson Football#Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#Dutch Fork High School#Tigers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Clemson Baseball
