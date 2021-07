I was notified at 1:46 p.m. today that the Virginia Parole Board has denied this latest parole request for Stephen Epperly. Pulaski County justice continues to stand. Over forty years ago, a jury of his peers recommended he spend the rest of life in prison and today is one step closer to making sure that happens. Mr. Epperly should know by now that as long as I am in office, we will meet him at the gates of parole with a visceral objection.