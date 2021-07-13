Jacob Mensah and Shane McLoughlin move to Morecambe

Shane McLoughlin in action (PA Wire)

have completed the summer signings of defender Jacob Mensah and midfielder Shane McLoughlin.

Both players have agreed to one-year contracts with the Shrimps as they prepare for life in League One following their play-off success last season.

Former Crystal Palace youngster Mensah, 20, arrives at the Mazuma Stadium having made 26 appearances for Weymouth last season.

McLoughlin, 24, joins Morecambe after two-and-a-half years with AFC Wimbledon. He began his career at Ipswich.

“Impressively he (Mensah) has already played over 100 games in men’s football but he is still very young and we firmly believe this is the perfect platform to continue his development,” Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson told the club website.

“Technically he (McLoughlin) is a very good midfielder who showed his versatility last season by excelling as a right-back for AFC Wimbledon.

“He brings League One experience and adds massive competition for places in a key area of our team.”