Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best VR horror games

By Ricky Frech
gamepur.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best horror games are already downright terrifying when you’re playing them on your television, comfortably sitting several feet away from the action. VR horror titles put the scares right up in your face, introducing new opportunities for developers to horrify players truly. With several different platforms available for VR players, it’s tough to nail down the best games as it largely depends on which headset you have. We’ve collected a few from across the spectrum to give you a good start on enjoying the best the platform has to offer.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Horror Games#Game Mechanics#Psvr#Vr Dreadhalls#Supermassive#Saints Sinners#Gone Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamespinalcentral.com

Game Review: Ragnarock combines VR And rock

If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that there is nothing better then having a VR world to escape to. In early 2020 VR became my refuge where I found an appreciation for VR rhythm and workout titles that not only afforded me a virtual location to disappear to but allowed me to shed a lot of my pandemic pounds in the process. I lived daily in my Valve Index headset swiping at cubes with my laser swords in Beat Sabre and Punching my way to victory in BoxVR. To say that I was hooked would be a complete understatement.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Demo out today for Fracked, a fast-paced PS VR action game

Our team is thrilled to share the opening chapters of their trailblazing PlayStation VR title, Fracked, available right now at PlayStation Store as a completely free-to-play demo! The full game has been confirmed as launching on August 20 and we cannot wait to hear your thoughts about this new action-adventure entry in the PS VR library.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher PQube and developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works announced the survival horror game, Tormented Souls, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam versions in 2021. View the teaser trailer below:. Here...
Video GamesAndroid Central

Best PlayStation VR accessories 2021

Best PlayStation VR Accessories Android Central 2021. The PlayStation VR (PSVR) is a phenomenal headset. Still, there are always more of the best PS4 accessories and other items you can use to enhance your experience, especially since PSVR 2 appears to be a long way off still. That next headset will pack numerous improvements, including controllers utilizing the DualSense haptic feedback. For now, though, if you're looking for the best travel and display cases, we can show you our favorites. Do you want better sound quality or controller options? We know the best options for those, too. We've got your back all the way down to keeping your PSVR safe, clean, and at its peak performance. Here's everything you need to live like a king in virtual reality.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Fracked game demo now available for PlayStation VR

Steve Watt Creative Director at games development studio nDreams has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a new demo download is now available for Fracked. Offering a chance to check out the fast-paced PlayStation VR action shooter ahead of its launch taking place on August 20th 2021. Although if you preorder the game you will get up to 72 hours of early access and bonus content with the Deluxe Edition. Check out the demo announcement trailer to learn more about what you can expect from the new virtual reality game created by nDreams.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid (horror adventure game): latest trailer

Badland Publishing have shared a brand new trailer for THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid (an horror adventure game developed by Warani Studios). Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date for the console versions of the game (including Nintendo Switch)!. Here’s the trailer:. And here’s some more details and the list...
Video GamesDigital Trends

New Dead Space game is a next-gen exclusive remake of the horror classic

As revealed during EA Play Live 2021, a Dead Space remake is in the works, and it’ll be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While not much was revealed during the teaser trailer, we do know this will be a remake of the original game coming to us from developer Motive Studios, the developer of Star Wars: Squadrons.
Video Gamesnerdly.co.uk

Wales Interactive release trailer for new horror game ‘Night Book’

Acclaimed FMV game and interactive movie developer Wales Interactive confirms that its next horror title, Night Book, will be available on July 27th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and iOS devices. Filmed remotely during lockdown, this entirely live-action title is an acting masterclass, with...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

VR Parkour Game ‘STRIDE’ Coming To Oculus Quest

Run, jump, vault, shoot, slide, and roll your way through this fast-paced VR free running experience. After a year in Steam Early Access, developer Joy Way is bringing STRIDE to Oculus Quest headsets next month, offering standalone players a lightning-fast VR parkour experience that will have them scaling walls and gunning down baddies as they leap from futuristic rooftop to futuristic rooftop using unique locomotion mechanics.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Overcome Motion Sickness When VR Gaming

Virtual reality is a gift that keeps on giving. It has never been so easy to immerse yourself into the worlds of your favorite games. Virtual reality (VR) makes it possible to step into the (almost literal) shoes of your favorite characters in the comfort of your own home. Despite...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Why Are Young Women Popular In Horror Games?

Female characters in earlier video games are a complicated topic. Much of the earlier console market was marketed heavily towards boys which meant action heroes saving the day and eradicating evil. The genre that took an exception was horror games. A genre loved for its endearing female characters and emotionally present protagonists.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation VR game Winds & Leaves launches today

PlayStation VR gamers looking for an innovative game to enjoy in virtual reality will be pleased to know that the PSVR game Winds & Leaves is now available on the PlayStation platform. Alexandre Pernot Lopes Cofounder and Creative Director at games studio Trebuchet has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more about the unique “flora-builder” game during which you grow forests with your own two hands to restore life to a barren world.
Video Gamesgeorgiastatesignal.com

4v1 horror game Dead by Daylight allows players to play as horror icons

If anyone has ever wanted to run for their lives from Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers while attempting to repair complicated machinery, they’re in luck. The asymmetrical 4v1 horror game Dead by Daylight allows players to do just that, pitting four survivors against one killer in various environments to appease the in-game world’s entity. Though the premise is relatively simple, the world is rich with lore and offers in-depth backstories for each character and map, with bonus unlockable stories from the game’s Archives.
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Classic Point-And-Click Game ‘Shadowgate’ Coming To VR

The legendary fantasy-adventure franchise has been reimagined for Oculus Quest headsets. Back in the early days of gaming, before big-budget shooters and complex RPGs, there were point-and-click games, digital adventures in which players interacted with the in-game world using a point-and-click interface. 1987’s Shadowgate was one such title, taking Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy