Best VR horror games

Best PlayStation VR Accessories Android Central 2021. The PlayStation VR (PSVR) is a phenomenal headset. Still, there are always more of the best PS4 accessories and other items you can use to enhance your experience, especially since PSVR 2 appears to be a long way off still. That next headset will pack numerous improvements, including controllers utilizing the DualSense haptic feedback. For now, though, if you're looking for the best travel and display cases, we can show you our favorites. Do you want better sound quality or controller options? We know the best options for those, too. We've got your back all the way down to keeping your PSVR safe, clean, and at its peak performance. Here's everything you need to live like a king in virtual reality.