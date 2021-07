The Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp is a great tool to have at your disposal, as it gives you the option of quickly throwing down a fire to rest, craft, and cook at wherever you are on your travels. Locating and travelling to your main Cripps Camp has long been a bone of contention with Red Dead Online players, and even with the option from the main starting menu to spawn there directly it's still often inconvenient to find it when you're out roaming the plains. Helpfully there is a portable solution available for this, so here's what you need to know about unlocking and setting up a Red Dead Online Wilderness Camp.