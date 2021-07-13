Music industry-savvy Jennifer Paige joins Dark Horse Institute

Halo is one of the most popular video game franchises. Recently, Dark Horse announced Halo Encyclopedia which will be the definitive guide to the Halo universe. Inside, fans will find never-before-seen art and an exploration of characters, worlds, and technologies that span the entire franchise. This is sure to be an amazing reference book for fans and pre-orders are available now at your local comic shops, local bookstores, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Halo Encyclopedia will be available on March 29, 2022 in bookstores and March 30, 2022 in comic shops with an MSRP of $49.99.