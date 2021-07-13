Cancel
Music

Music industry-savvy Jennifer Paige joins Dark Horse Institute

Times Union
 12 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Jennifer rose to music stardom in the late ’90s with her hit single “Crush,” which sold 11 million copies worldwide and went #1 in 16 countries. But that was just the beginning for Jennifer, who has spent the last two decades of her career working with managers, promoters, publishers, agents, publicists, and entertainment lawyers throughout the industry. Her latest album, Starflower, honors the emotional and healing journey that brought her to where she is today. Now Jennifer is joining the Dark Horse Institute team as the newest Music Business Instructor!

