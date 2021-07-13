Cancel
Sebastian Eubank died after ‘massive heart attack’, his widow confirms

Boxing superstar Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian died after suffering a heart attack while he was in the sea in Dubai, his widow has confirmed.

The professional boxer, the third oldest of Eubank’s five children, died in the United Arab Emirates city on Friday days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father.

His widow Salma Abdelati said in a statement that a Dubai coroner had found evidence that the 29-year-old had a pre-existing heart condition that his family was unaware of.

Sebastian Eubank death (PA Wire)

She thanked authorities for a swift investigation and said she was grateful that her husband had been able to spend “a few short and happy weeks” with their newborn son Raheem.

“Dubai Police and the Coroner have confirmed that after a full post mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water,” she said.

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.”

Figures from around the boxing world and beyond have paid tribute to Sebastian, with former middleweight champion Eubank calling his son a “deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom” in an earlier tribute to him.

Eubank said the family was devastated at the loss of Sebastian, who grew up in Hove but had been living in Dubai, where he was “a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies”.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family,” he added.

Sebastian, who boxed using the name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 against Polish fighter Kamil Kulczyk.

He made his MMA debut last year.

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr – who is also a professional boxer, said on Twitter: “Rest easy little brother, I love you and you will be missed always.”

