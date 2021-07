Pretty much a perfect day for Minjee Lee, then, as she wins her first major title. It had long been coming after a series of high finishes at the ANA Inspiration and the British Open. But what a way to do it! A flawless 64 - with a few birdie chances left out there, too - followed by one of the great carpe-diem approaches in the play-off. Not such a great Sunday for Jeongeun Lee6, though, who fought back bravely after a dismal front nine, only to fall at the last. Ah well, she’ll always have Charleston, as well as Friday’s 61. She’ll be back. Commiserations to Lee6, and many congratulations to the new Evian champion Lee. Thanks for reading this hole-by-hole report!