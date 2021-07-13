Cancel
35,000 fish dropped from airplane to restock remote Utah lake

By Skyler Rivera
fox29.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLDER MOUNTAIN, Utah - Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources released footage of an airplane dropping fish into a remote lake in the Boulder Mountain region. In the video, a small aircraft released a plethora of fish into the lake as Utah increases its efforts to restock remote high elevation lakes across the state.

