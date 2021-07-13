COCM Announces Vallyn Merrick as the 2021 Womxn's Alliance Leadership Award Recipient

International & American Associations for Dental Research. Alexandria, Va., USA - The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) and the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) announced the 2021 recipients of the IADR/AADR William J. Gies Awards for the best papers published in the IADR/AADR Journal of Dental Research. The winners were recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the AADR and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.