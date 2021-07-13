Cancel
Motherwell sign Irish defender Darragh O’Connor

Motherwell have made another signing (PA Archive)

Motherwell have signed 21-year-old Irish defender Darragh O’Connor.

O’Connor spent the past two years at Leicester without making the first team, following a move from Wexford.

Well boss Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “Darragh is a young centre-half who has been with us for the last couple of weeks.

“We really like what we’ve seen with his attitude and commitment to the game.

“He’s a young player with a lot of potential, but we also think he’s got the capability to break into our first team and compete with our more senior players.”

