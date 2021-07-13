Cancel
Des Moines County, IA

Des Moines County Public Health will extend hours, take charge of COVID-19 testing

Hawk Eye
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Des Moines County Public Health Department is piloting a new set of hours. Most county departments are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. But Public Health Director Christa Poggemiller said her office will stay open on Tuesday and Wednesday until 6:30 p.m. on a trial basis this week as well as July 20 and 21. Poggemiller said she is hoping this helps with COVID-19 vaccination efforts but also with other childhood vaccinations, a staple of the department's programming.

