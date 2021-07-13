Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform

Last fall, Orientation pivoted from in-person workshops to an online series due to COVID-19. But the pivot worked out so well, it inspired a whole new Orientation strategy. Turns out, much of the information students need to know before they start their undergraduate journey at UP is best conveyed through online courses before they even step foot on campus— topics like how to take advantage of all the resources offered at the library or how to get involved in student government. Packaging this information into an online course means students can absorb it at their own pace. They can pause the course and come back to it whenever they have time and as often as they like.