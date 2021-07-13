Cancel
Florida, NY

Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform

Times Union
 12 days ago

Open source solution drives down technology costs for colleges and universities around the world. Tower Education Technologies, a south Florida start-up and public benefit corporation, today announced its delivery of the InspirED™ platform for higher education. The cloud-based open source solution equips faculty, administrators and students with a state-of-the-art solution for program development, academic delivery and engagement.

