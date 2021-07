Ball one: Schadendorf’s schadenfreude after England’s problems. In Group One in the County Championship, the qualifying slots for Division One probably lie between Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire and Durham (with defending champions Essex needing snookers). Nottinghamshire’s recruitment policy is always going to curl the lip of neutrals, but few will begrudge the rewards that have come this season to Luke Fletcher, who is the Champo’s leading wicket taker; Haseeb Hameed, who is working his way back into England reckoning; and captain Steve Mullaney, who has been there through thick and thin.