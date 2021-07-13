Cancel
Orlando, FL

High Costs and Low Supply from Post-Pandemic Surge to Ease Soon, Economist Predicts

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent gasoline shortages and big jumps in the cost of living are only temporary, says national economist and Director of UCF’s Institute for Economic Forecasting Sean Snaith. Unleashed pent-up demand, coupled with insufficient supplies to meet the post-pandemic surge, has sent prices soaring. These disruptions are expected to ease over the next few months, along with the upward pressure on prices, Snaith says.

