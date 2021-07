I just recently picked up a new M1 Apple iPad Pro and immediately started looking for keyboards to help me get work done on my daily train commute, on the airplane, and around the office. Brydge just launched the Brydge Air Max Plus keyboard that is now shipping and I've had one for the last couple of days. I'll be putting this new keyboard through its paces over the next couple of weeks when I will update this first take to an in-depth review.