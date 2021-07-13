Family With 9 Cats Allows Man To Adopt Their 10th In Heartwarming Letter

Get ready for one of the most incredibly heartwarming adoption stories ever. A family with no less than 9 cats has come across a 10th, and even though some would say that 9 cats is quite a lot, for this family, 9 cats are fine, it's number 10 where the line is finally crossed. So, with a sad heart, the kids in this family realized that the 10th kitten needs to go to someone else, and the person who adopted it got a letter from these kids that is so heartwarming, we challenge you not to smile while reading it.