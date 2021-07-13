Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Family With 9 Cats Allows Man To Adopt Their 10th In Heartwarming Letter

By marielru
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready for one of the most incredibly heartwarming adoption stories ever. A family with no less than 9 cats has come across a 10th, and even though some would say that 9 cats is quite a lot, for this family, 9 cats are fine, it's number 10 where the line is finally crossed. So, with a sad heart, the kids in this family realized that the 10th kitten needs to go to someone else, and the person who adopted it got a letter from these kids that is so heartwarming, we challenge you not to smile while reading it.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Letter: Fireworks scare my cats, disturb my peace

Fireworks at Crawdad Stadium: Does it really have to continue never-ending, every weekend?. Are these people not aware what this noise does to pets and wildlife? Check all the Lost and Found pets on Facebook. Animals get scared and run away; people are posting "scared from fireworks noise." Is there...
Petstmj4.com

Adopt a Working Cat!

When you hear the words “working cat,” what do you think of? A cat wearing a suit and holding a briefcase? Or a kitten in scrubs? Working cats are not interested in human interaction, but they thrive in an environment where they can do a job like patrolling for rodents. If you’re looking to adopt a kitten, consider a working cat! Allie Christmas from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to explain the adoption process and more.
Animalssparklecat.com

The Outside Cat Family

I am helping my human with some TNR! It started a few weeks ago, when I saw some kittens playing out on my patio. Of course, I was very excited about this, which got my human’s attention. And she saw them too — and the mom. So she put some food out and hunted around for a rescue to help her with TNR. But by the time she found someone, the little family had vanished.
Petsseattlepi.com

Adopting a new cat? 5 tips for new cat parents

(BPT) - Welcoming a new cat or kitten into your home is an exciting event. However, like any new experience, it can feel daunting to prepare your home for your new furry family member. Now is the peak season for finding kittens and adult cats available for adoption, as it's the height of the kitten season. And of course, there are always wonderful adult and senior cats in need of forever homes, all year round.
Posey County, INPosted by
103GBF

GBF Adoptable Dog & Cat Of The Week: Buddy & Amelia

We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that cats can be used to create community awareness. Take,...
Henry County, KYHenry County Local

Loving animals awaiting loving families at adoption fair

The Betsy Jackson Memorial Fund is hosting the Doggie Days Adoption Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Henry County Public Library to adopt dogs from the Henry Trimble Animal Shelter. Memorial. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already...
Petsiheartcats.com

Sweetheart Cat Covers New Mom In Kisses To Celebrate His Adoption

When just shy of turning four months old, a trio of sweetheart kittens was tied up in a garbage sack and tossed out a moving car window. The Michigan Cat Rescue said the little ones “were thrown away like garbage,” but a kind soul found the kittens and brought them to a shelter. Sadly though, the kittens were put on the euthanasia clock.
Animalsiheartcats.com

16 Cats Being Total Jerks To Their Fur Siblings

Isn’t it darling when the fur siblings get along? Kitty sibs are just precious when they give each other kisses and snuggle in tight. And when the cat and dog are curled together, the best of buds, could anything be sweeter?. But, as cat parents well know, it ain’t always...
Petshomenewshere.com

Hairless Stray Puppy Is Amazingly Fluffy Now | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Tiny hairless stray puppy was just waiting on the road to be rescued — now she has long fluffy hair and a dad who loves her!. To learn more about Bali Animal Welfare Association, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/Bawabali. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Why Do Dogs Lick You? 12 Super Cute Reasons

Licking is an instinctive behavior in dogs. However, it can mean a variety of different things. It could be a way for the dog to act affectionate, to learn more about their surroundings, or to communicate with their owner. If you’ve been wondering why do dogs lick you, here are a few potential reasons:
Ingham County, MIWILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Shelter hosting special cat adoption event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you looking for a new furry member to add to your family? Well then this may be your lucky day!. The Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason is hosting a special adoption event this month. For only $10 you can get a cat or a kitten that comes spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and micro chipped.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."

Comments / 0

Community Policy