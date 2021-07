As one grows up and tries to get by in society, they grow to learn that things aren’t always as black-and-white as they might seem. A lot of people seem to have their own conduct on how they might see the world and how they choose to act in said world, and people tend to follow more rules that are unwritten than rules that are actually written down. Disobeying these rules on sparse occasions is an easily forgivable offense because everyone is bound to make faux pas in their lives, but don’t make these offenses a habit, since breaking these rules affects (and irritates) everyone around them.