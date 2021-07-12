Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays

Now all we need to is the weather to hold up. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market, which is already temporarily relocated to Mayor's Riverfront Park, is again shaking things up a little and trying something different. It's the nighttime Farmers Market, Thursday evening, July 22nd, beginning at 5pm and going until 10pm. Now we can debate just how night time it is, as we still have plenty of daylight past 9pm, but for people who can't do daytimes hours, due to work, or simply have too much going on on Saturdays with kids' sports, this might be a nice alternative.