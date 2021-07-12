Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
WKMI
WKMI
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unprecedented in its 40-year history, South Haven's go-to spot will be closed on Sundays. They are losing the same battle every restaurant is fighting right now. The Coronavirus pandemic may be "over," but the repercussions are still being felt. Now, businesses are closing not because of state mandates, but because of a shortage of workers. A pause is better than a permanent closure, but things are not "back to normal."

wkmi.com

Comments / 0

WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
California State
South Haven, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
South Haven, MI
Lifestyle
City
South Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
South Haven, MI
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Economy#Labor Day#Food Drink#Great Decision#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Besides Kellogg’s & Post, Michigan Had a Third Cereal Company

You know all about those Michigan cereals from Battle Creek, right? All those titles from Kellogg's....many more from Post.....but what about a third Battle Creek cereal company? Yup, there was one. The Mr. Breakfast website says it was simply called the Battle Creek Food Company that began after the Kellogg...
Orange County, FLPosted by
WKMI

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Brewery Outrè Moving Into New Harrison Circle Building In Kalamazoo

A Brewery which has been a part of Kalamazoo and stationed at 3408 Miller Rd in Kalamazoo is finally getting their own place in the new Harrison Circle Apartment building. American Brewers Inc. and Brewery Outrè have been in the building which shares taprooms with Valhalla but now it looks like they're either branching out or moving completely, as signage has gone up on the street level at 525 E. Ransom St. in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar with them, their website details their beginnings:
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan Author Pens ‘The Cereal Killer Chronicles of Battle Creek’

A local author dives into the darker side of history connected to the Kellogg's in a just-released book. Lansing resident, podcast host, and published author Jenn Carpenter has many things to keep her busy. Her latest project is an eight-part podcast series featuring tales of mayhem and murder from Cereal City, USA. A.K.A. Tales of mayhem and murder from Battle Creek, Michigan.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
WKMI

Leilapalooza Music Festival is July 29-31 in Battle Creek

Eleven years ago, the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Moustache Society (BCMAMS) decided to start an outdoor music festival that would take advantage of some incredible recourses in the area. The first is the Leila Arboretum, a 72-acre paradise just west of downtown Battle Creek. The other resource is a great variety of talented musicians and entertainers. It all comes together this week, July 29-31, 2021 with the 11th Annual Leilapalooza Music Festival.
Brooklyn, MIPosted by
WKMI

Positive Covid-19 Cases At Faster Horses Prompts Warning From MDHHS

The country music festival Faster Horses was not immune from Covid-19 cases, and that's prompting a warning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services. The MDHHS has confirmed at least 17 cases among attendees to the weekend music festival, which ran from July 16th-19th at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
TV & VideosPosted by
WKMI

Changes Coming To Fox 17 Morning News

They have been on your TV in the morning for years but that will change on July 30. Fox 17's Mike Avery and Deanna Falzone will be taking their careers in different directions. Deanna Falzone will remain at Fox 17 with a different position. She has decided to spend less...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WKMI

The Most Amazing Walgreen’s You’ll Ever See Is A Short Drive Away

Reinvention is an amazing thing. I grew up in Chicago, and my one son lives about six blocks from an amazing reinvention/repurposing. Walgreen's, trying to fit into a gentrified neighborhood, took over a former bank building, and rather than tear down some classic architecture, fit their pharmacy into the existing structure. And it's quite amazing.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
WKMI

Thursday Night Kalamazoo Farmers Market Gives It A Different Vibe

Now all we need to is the weather to hold up. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market, which is already temporarily relocated to Mayor's Riverfront Park, is again shaking things up a little and trying something different. It's the nighttime Farmers Market, Thursday evening, July 22nd, beginning at 5pm and going until 10pm. Now we can debate just how night time it is, as we still have plenty of daylight past 9pm, but for people who can't do daytimes hours, due to work, or simply have too much going on on Saturdays with kids' sports, this might be a nice alternative.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

New Eatery ‘Brick and Brine’ Heading Into What Was Zazios This Fall

This is an interesting time to be opening a new restaurant, not just in Kalamazoo, but about anywhere. With staffing shortages and issues, to threats of Covid variants, if not shutting everything down again, at least making going out dicey, there are any number of reasons why a business would just decided to metaphorically throw up their hands and say we'll pass on this until we are really out of the woods and things are really normal.
CharitiesPosted by
WKMI

Bell’s Does A Warm, Fuzzy Helping Meals On Wheels Effort

There are acts of kindness and generosity everywhere, and many don't get widely recognized, but here's one that will be. And, in fact, it's a win-win. Thursday, July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day, and for the second year in a row, Bell's will be raising awareness about the problem of hunger among the country's seniors.
PoliticsPosted by
WKMI

Pictured Rocks Has Fire That Burns 6 Acres of Forest

Very sad to report a wildfire has hit Michigan's Upper Peninsula and unfortunately six acres of the Pictured Rocks National Forests has been burned to the ground. Needless to say, Pictured Rocks is one of Michigan's premiere vacation destinations for not just Michiganders, but also people from all over the United States and around the world. The breath taking views from Pictured Rocks and from Lake Superior looking back at the amazing sandstone are just incredible.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
WKMI

Did You Know: Wendy’s Dave Thomas Lived In Kalamazoo

Wendy's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the country, but anyone born in the late 90's and up may not remember that the fast food chain's major icon wasn't a cartoon character, but the founder of the company Dave Thomas. Dave would often appear in television commercials with a light hearted comedic approach, looking to add personality to the brand. His passing at 69 in 2002 meant the world would no longer get to know him as the face of Wendy's. But there are some interesting things about the man that I only recently discovered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy