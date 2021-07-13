Cancel
Will Medicare Pay For The New Alzheimer’s Drug?

By Howard Gleckman
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Last month, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a controversial new drug to treat people with Alzheimer’s disease. But even though the FDA allowed the drug to be sold, Medicare is not required to pay for it. And yesterday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began a process to determine whether Medicare will establish a national coverage policy for the newly approved drug, Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab), and similar Alzheimer’s drugs.

