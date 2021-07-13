Cancel
Former Scot White gets chance to profit off NIL at Georgia

Former Scotland running back Zamir White runs for a 60-yard touchdown against New Hanover in 2016. Laurinburg Exchange File Photo
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.

Joshua L. Jones | AP Photo

The logo for Zamir White’s new personal brand.

Thanks to the NCAA’s recent new rule changes, former Scotland athletes now competing at the college level will have the opportunity to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Zamir White graduated from Scotland High School in 2018 to much acclaim as one of the top running back prospects in the country. He signed with the University of Georgia, and the redshirt junior has bounced back from two knee injuries. After starting each of the Bulldogs’ 10 games last season, he will lead a deep Georgia backfield this fall.

Thanks to his success on the field playing for a college football powerhouse, White is a prime candidate to profit off his name, image and likeness.

“I personally think it’s great for players to be able to start their brands and just get their name out there on their platform to get prepared for the league,” White said in an interview Monday.

In the wake of the new rule changes, last week White announced a partnership on Twitter with Eikonic Brands and Seven Six Apparel to start his own personal brand and sell merchandise emblazoned with his new logo. White is also available on Cameo to record videos for fans for a fee.

In April, Georgia announced a partnership with Altius Sports Partners designed to educate the school’s student-athletes, like White, on how to build and elevate their personal brands and platforms, and provide the resources and tools necessary for them to make the most of it.

Towards the end of 2019, the NCAA board of governors agreed to change and modernize its rules regarding athletes profiting off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). Time passed as the NCAA, schools and state governments decided how to proceed, but then at the end of June, the NCAA formally adopted new rule changes that would eliminate the previous prohibitions that prevented college athletes from being able to profit off NIL.

The changes went into effect at midnight on July 1 and the floodgates opened for athletes to pursue partnerships and other opportunities that would allow them to make money off their NIL.

Prior to July 1, several state governments had begun passing NIL laws in anticipation of the NCAA’s pending change. The state of Georgia passed its NIL law in May, and North Carolina joined in on July 2 when Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to allow college athletes in the state to profit off the use of their NIL.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

