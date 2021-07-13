Paul and Ebony Robinson on the Role of ConstructReach in Workforce Development
From ProBuilder: Paul Robinson founded ConstructReach in 2018 to create events and a social network for educating young people, teachers, and parents about opportunities in construction. The St. Louis-based workforce development organization also helps employers become more proactive with recruitment by presenting career paths, developing curricula, and connecting with future interns and new employees.www.constructforstl.org
Comments / 0