Paul and Ebony Robinson on the Role of ConstructReach in Workforce Development

Author(s): UNICEF and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) “Based on combined insights from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and WBCSD’s Future of Work project, this report highlights the importance of addressing the skills mismatch among youth, with a view to helping businesses better understand the challenge, its root causes and the impacts it has on youth, business and society more broadly. The report also brings to life the role business can play in addressing the skills mismatch among youth and seeks to inspire business leaders to strengthen their companies by empowering youth through business action, partnerships and advocacy on skills development.