Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Supreme Court of Missouri considers future of Medicaid expansion

By Lucas Geisler
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
ABC 17 News
The Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjCXf_0avhb4e100

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri's highest court will now decide on the future of Medicaid expansion in the state.

The court's seven judges heard arguments Tuesday morning in an appeal of a Cole County court decision ruling the voter-approved expansion unconstitutional. You can listen to the audio of arguments here.

A Cole County judge ruled in June, that a voter-approved measure in August 2020 violated the state's constitution. Judge Jon Beetem said ballot initiatives, like Amendment 2, cannot force the state to pay for a new program without providing some sort of funding source. The Attorney General's Office argued that the legislature never intended to include the newly qualified for Medicaid in its appropriation, which Beetem shot down.

Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the women suing, said Beetem made a ruling on an issue neither side had raised in the case. An appeals court in 2020 previously decided that the ballot initiative did not require the Missouri General Assembly to spend any extra money. Hatfield asked the court to say that the measure required the state to accept people on Medicaid who now qualify under it.

"We ask this court to remind the executive branch that the people, by the vote to amend their constitution, have required the executive branch to enroll our clients in the MO HealthNet program," Hatfield said.

There is not timetable for when the court might decide the case.

Read Hatfield's argument here. Download

The expansion now allows about 275,000 more people to qualify for Medicaid coverage in Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson withdrew his plan to the federal government outlining the expansion after state lawmakers chose not to add extra money to the MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, to pay for health services for those newly qualified.

Joel Ferber, an attorney representing the women suing, said the medical insurance would allow them to afford prescription medication and care for themselves at home, rather than in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

"Our clients are desperate," Ferber said. "Our named plaintiffs and people like them are desperate for the health care that they need. And that's what it's about. That's why the voters voted for this."

Judge Beetem said the cost of the Medicaid expansion would be over a billion dollars.

Supreme Court Judge Brent Powell questioned the attorney general's office on whether or not the court could invalidate all ballot measures after the vote if they did not have funding sources specified. Solicitor General John Sauer said he wanted the court not to invalidate the Medicaid expansion amendment, but to allow them to challenge the implementation of ballot measures once the state begins to implement them.

Sauer said Hatfield's argument that the state has to accept the expanded Medicaid population doesn't fit with the constitution.

"If that's their interpretation of Amendment 2, then it's a poison pill, it destroys Amendment 2," Sauer said. "Because it implies that it was never validly enacted in the first place. And that's what I said to Judge Beetem, I said 'That can't be right.'"

Read the Attorney General's argument here. Download

Several health care companies asked the court to reverse the Cole County decision and require the state expand Medicaid. The House of Representatives filed a brief with the court asking it uphold the Cole County decision, but House Democrats claimed they did not support that position.

Updates to Tuesday's case will be in ABC 17's 5 & 6 p.m. shows

The post Supreme Court of Missouri considers future of Medicaid expansion appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
915
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Of Missouri#Medicaid#Legislature#Abc 17 News#Mo Healthnet#House#Democrats#Abc 17#The Post Supreme Court#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vaccine orders in Missouri nearly tripled in one week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In just one week, the number of vaccines ordered in Missouri increased by 14,350. This is the biggest jump seen in nearly two months. For the week of May 31, Missouri ordered just 1,670 doses of the vaccine, then for the week of June 7, vaccine orders increased slightly to 7,540. In The post Vaccine orders in Missouri nearly tripled in one week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, 892 new cases were added to Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number of cases to 558,001. This comes after the state reported more than 2,000 new cases a day several times last week. Recent data also shows 223 new probable antigen cases were also added to the dashboard Monday, The post MONDAY UPDATES: Fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATE: Missouri’s Covid-19 positivity rate remains consistent

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 14.7% on Sunday. The increase in positivity comes along with 1,253 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 557,109 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 367 new probable cases with a total number of 106,018 antigen test results being positive. No new The post SUNDAY UPDATE: Missouri’s Covid-19 positivity rate remains consistent appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to offer cash prizes for coronavirus vaccine; new health director named

The state will offer people 12 and older who have had at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine a chance to enter a drawing for $10,000 starting Aug. 13. Drawings will be held every two weeks through Oct. 8. People under 18 will be entered to win a $10,000 education savings account. The post Missouri to offer cash prizes for coronavirus vaccine; new health director named appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County COVID-19 acctive cases rise for 13th day in a row

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 89 new COVID-19 cases. There are currently 761 active cases in the county, an increase of 17 from Wednesday. Boone County's 761 active cases is the highest since Jan. 25 when 770 cases were reported. The county now has a reported total number of The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Boone County COVID-19 acctive cases rise for 13th day in a row appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city manager questioned over handling of employee speech at city council

Attorney Andy Hirth sent a letter Wednesday to city manager John Glascock pushing back on Glascock's decision to put city budget officer Kyle Rieman on paid leave. Glascock did not specify why he was put on leave in a July 9 memo to Rieman, but Hirth's letter said Glascock told Rieman it was "insubordination." The post Columbia city manager questioned over handling of employee speech at city council appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,000 cases for second day in a row

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 2,418 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 551,609. It was the second straight day with new confirmed cases over 2,000 as the state's summer coronavirus surge reaches levels not seen since January, before vaccines were The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,000 cases for second day in a row appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delta variant in Missouri goes from single digits to nearly 90% in two months

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant now accounts for nearly 90% of all new COVID-19 cases in Missouri. In less than two months, the proportion of the delta variant in Missouri went from less than 7% to just under 90%. On June 8, The post Delta variant in Missouri goes from single digits to nearly 90% in two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy