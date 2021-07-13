Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dardenne Prairie, MO

Dardenne Prairie Receives Prestigious International Economic Development Award

constructforstl.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 70 West Sentinel: The City of Dardenne Prairie recently received the Community Impact award from Business Retention and Expansion International (BREI). BREI has members throughout the United States and Canada whose mission is to, “strengthen the connections between companies and the community while encouraging each business to grow in the community.” The award for Best Business Retention Program for a city under 20,000 residents was awarded to Dardenne Prairie during BREI’s 2021 Annual Conference. The program earning this honor is “Retention through Relocation.”

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Dardenne Prairie, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Landlord#Brei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy