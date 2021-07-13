Dardenne Prairie Receives Prestigious International Economic Development Award

From 70 West Sentinel: The City of Dardenne Prairie recently received the Community Impact award from Business Retention and Expansion International (BREI). BREI has members throughout the United States and Canada whose mission is to, “strengthen the connections between companies and the community while encouraging each business to grow in the community.” The award for Best Business Retention Program for a city under 20,000 residents was awarded to Dardenne Prairie during BREI’s 2021 Annual Conference. The program earning this honor is “Retention through Relocation.”