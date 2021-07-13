Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

Charity tournament raises $493 for “Shop with a Sheriff”

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJifK_0avharGO00
Wiffle Ball tournament participants pose for a photo during the event Saturday. Contributed Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDTgx_0avharGO00

Dakota Huttenstine throws a pitch during one of the Wiffle Ball tournament games.

Contributed Photo

Stevin Huttenstine’s family’s charity Wiffle Ball tournament Saturday raised $493 for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Sheriff” youth outreach efforts.

“The day turned out great,” Huttenstine said. “We all had a great time and had a bunch of laughs on top of it.”

Huttenstine said his Wiffle Ball team, VIP Detailing, won the tournament, while the co-MVPs were Chayton Quick and Caleb Huttenstine. In the championship game, VIP Detailing defeated Dreamwork Outdoors 14-13 in extra innings. Also, Dakota Huttenstine won the home run derby.

Prize drawings were held throughout the day, with the grand prize being a three-day family trip to a rental cabin at Norwood Family Campground on Lake Tillery, which was won by Paul Jernigan.

Scotland County Sheriff and Ralph Kersey and Lt. Darryl Ford were on hand to accept the donation for “Shop with a Sheriff.”

Huttenstine said businesses Ned’s Jewelry, Tara’s Hair Salon, Mamie’s, Revels BBQ of Bennettsville, Whistle Stop Creations, Hamlet Bread Store, Casey’s Porta Johns, Harley’s Tuxedo, Advance Auto Parts, Dreamwork Outdoors and VIP Details and Decals all provided donations of food, supplies and/or prizes for the tournament.

He added that Wendy Benton, Carolyn Hewitt, Denny Patterson, Terry and Lisa Huttenstine and Wayne Quick also provided monetary donations for “Shop with a Sherrif.”

“I want to thank all the donators for helping with this event,” Huttenstine said, “and to all the volunteers that helped with the event, my sons, Caleb and Dakota, and myself, thank you all so much for your time, effort and sweat.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Volunteers#Wiffle Ball#Dreamwork Outdoors#Scotland County Sheriff#Ned S Jewelry#Hair Salon#Revels Bbq#Hamlet Bread Store#Shop With A Sherrif#The Laurinburg Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Charities
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Toy drive fills the first box, more needed

LAURINBURG —Several donations on Thursday and Friday filled the toy box at The Laurinburg Exchange, so a second box has been started to collect the items for the community toy drive to benefit Live Like Madison. The organization is currently working to fill “Madison’s Toy Chest,” and the newspaper is...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

‘Bubble Day’ in the park

Dozens of people were out at Hammond Park on Friday morning as the Scotland County Memorial Library presented its first “Bubble Day.” Children got to enjoy face-painting, balloon animals, learning to make bubble wands along with arts and crafts while being able to snack on snowcones.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

GIBSON — The Short Trip reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that broke into the store by breaking a window and stole cigarettes and cigarillos. LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department responded to Walmart on Tuesday in reference to a shoplifter. Officers spoke with loss prevention on arrival who advised that a female had attempted to exit the store with a buggy of items valued at $591 that were not paid for. Officers arrested Tina Marie Penaloza, 37, of Laurel Hill for habitual misdemeanor larceny. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… doing yard work at a business along Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Safety Town sees increase of students

LAURINBURG — The United Way of Scotland County saw the highest number in years in participants during its Safety Town event. After not being able to put on the event for children in the community in 2020 due to the pandemic, the enrollment almost doubled, according to Director Coy Moody.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. Through Aug. 31. — Partners in Ministry is holding a “Reaching Souls...
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

High School Blood Donor Will Win Car

FAYETTEVILLE – Area high school students can earn a chance to win a Chevy Spark car from Powers Swain Chevrolet. Powers Swain Chevrolet of Fayetteville has teamed up with Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center to support high school students who donate blood to our community’s blood bank. High school...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Community gathers at Hammond Park

LAURINBURG — Hammond Park was full of people on Wednesday afternoon for the Community Cookout hosted by the Laurinburg Police Department. There were hot dogs, drinks, chips along with free snowcones from Ice Breakers, whose owner grew up in the area and wanted to support their community. “We’ve done it...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Raptors flock to library

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library welcomed more than just patrons through its doors on Tuesday, as Carolina Raptors held a program for the Summer Reading Program. Kate Shaner, the educational manager for the Carolina Raptor Center, taught the crowd of kids about the raptors and showed off a...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

WLNC welcomes Collins back on the air

LAURINBURG — A new-old voice has come to WLNC radio. Yancy Collins has taken over the mid-day timeslot, and WLNC owner Gary Gallman is happy to welcome the Scotland County native back to the station. “We’re very happy to have him at the station,” Gallman said. “He’s a local and...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole his PlayStation 4 valued at $400. LAURINBURG —A resident of Turnpike road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke into their vehicle and removed $350 in cash.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***. July 23. — The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Waterlogged finale is Friday evening

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation will hold its third and final Waterlogged event of the year on Friday. The event is held at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road. “Attendance at the last event was superb, as this event always provides a great family...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

LPD community day

LAURINBURG —The city of Laurinburg Police Department will be holding a community cookout on Wednesday and everyone is invited. “We have done this for the past several years and the gatherings are always a success,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “It is a way for us to connect with the community in a setting that is comfortable for them.”
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Donations of toys, check are received this week

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange’s community collection drive for toys to benefit Madison’s Toy Chest got a tremendous boost this week when a donor dropped off a check. Michael and Jeanne Fedak of Laurinburg contributed $500 to the Live Like Madison organization for the purpose of getting additional new toys...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Post 50 softball completes inaugural season

Team splits final games of regular season against Cumberland Post 32. Scotland Post 50 talks things over in-between innings during an earlier game against Robeson Post 5. Scotland American Legion Post 50’s inaugural softball season has come to a close and coach Neil Smith is optimistic about the future after the success of this past season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy