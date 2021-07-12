Modern Black and White Kitchen Designs Showing Stylish Neutral Hues

Don't neglect your kitchen–fill it with artwork that you love! These stylish options will help you fill your space with modern colorful kitchen art. We all spend a ton of time in our kitchens, right? They don't call it the heart of the house for nothing! It is SO important to have a beautiful kitchen you love. When we moved into our new home, giving the kitchen a makeover was extremely high on my list. We did a really affordable kitchen makeover and painted cabinets, painted the countertops and finished it off with beautiful new kitchen art! We don't have a ton of wall space in this part of our house because it is an open floor plan, so I really wanted big wall art that would make an impact. I used graphic art I designed myself, and it is for sale in my shop!