Does Michigan State football have realistic shot with 4-star RB Kaytron Allen?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Virginia Tech on the road, in a game that could get really ugly when all is said and done. Like the Notre Dame football team, Virginia Tech has one of those helmets that we’ve gotten used to seeing and associating with greatness, even if it’s been a long time since they’ve been consistently good. Under head coach Justin Fuente, they only have a 38-26 record, with one 10-win season. That’s going into year six, and the fans are fed up with him.