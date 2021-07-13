Does Michigan State football have realistic shot with 4-star RB Kaytron Allen?
Over the weekend, four-star running back Kaytron Allen announced that he would be making his college decision on July 16 after taking his official visits in June. The top Michigan State football target is likely the only real “take” at the running back position in the 2022 class because the staff hasn’t really been looking for one due to the depth on the roster heading into the 2021 season. Guys like Kenneth Walker III, Harold Joiner, Elijah Collins, and Jordon Simmons have made sure depth won’t be an issue for a couple of years.spartanavenue.com
