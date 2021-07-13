Cancel
Prime 1 Studio Reveals Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom T-Rex Statue

By Tyler Roberts
Cover picture for the articlePrime 1 Studios is about to release some prehistoric chaos into your collection as they reveal new a Jurassic World statue. The King is back as the Tyrannosaurus Rex returns with this 1/38 scale statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Standing 9" tall, the T-Rex is faithfully recreated while the prehistoric king is displayed in a mid-roar pose. The entire statue is beautifully sculpted to capture all of the Jurassic World details from the wrinkles, bumps, scratches, and scars from past deadly encounters. The Rex is placed on a rocky base and will be an excellent companion piece with other upcoming dinosaurs from Prime 1 Studio. Pre-order and price information have not been announced yet but fans will be able to find the reveal here as well s other upcoming statues here.

