New NPG Forum Paper Seeks to Counter Popular Narrative on Plummeting Birthrates

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShould Governments Implement Policies to Encourage Higher Birthrates?. After months of outlets declaring low birth rates a crisis, a new Forum paper published by Negative Population Growth, Inc. shares valuable insight into why this is not the case. Written by Nathanial Gronewold, Don’t Call It a Crisis: The Natural Explanation Behind Collapsing Birth Rates seeks to counter the low birth rates narrative and illustrate why plummeting birth rates are natural and the inevitable result of overpopulation and population density. In short order, Gronewold, author of the new book Anthill Economics: Animal Ecosystems and the Human Economy, cuts to the heart of the matter, declaring low birth rates a matter of fact rather than an issue to be resolved by governments nationally and abroad.

