Digital Pioneer Cesar Gon Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute's Board of Directors
BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced that digital technology veteran Cesar Gon has joined its board of directors. Gon is CEO and co-founder of CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and brings over 26 years of executive leadership and experience in accelerating growth and business impact to LEI.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0