The first half of the MLB season has come and gone as we are now at the All-Star break. For some teams, this is a welcome break and for others, it is unfortunate that they can’t continue their momentum. While teams take the time to rest and gear up for the second half we get treated to the all-star festivities. As great as those festivities are that isn’t the reason why we’re here today. As with any competition, there are those who surprised and those who disappointed. So let’s jump into the winners and losers so far this season.