Tristan Thompson may be most well-known for his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian, and a lot of the drama surrounding his personal life has played out on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as well as on social media. While he's now a reality star, he also happens to be a pretty good basketball player as well. The athlete started his career at the University of Texas. After that, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him high in the 2011 draft, as he went in the first round as the fourth overall pick (via Bleacher Report). Thompson played on the Cavaliers from 2011 to 2019, and during his time in Cleveland, he made an excellent living.