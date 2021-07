Virginia was one of 12 northeastern Minnesota communities that received a Taconite Area Community Relief grant from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. The city received a $200,000 grant and combined it with $115,000 from the city and $50,000 from Virginia Community Foundation to create a lending pool of $365,000. Virginia to date has provided over $166,400 in loans to 10 businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans combined impacted 21 full-time jobs, and many are in the retail and service industries. Additional loans with the remaining $198,600 have been committed to other businesses and will be expended in the coming weeks.