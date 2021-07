Nikole Hannah-Jones says no to UNC. You may have a case of whiplash after reading this newsletter. Just when you thought it was over, nope. On Tuesday, Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, declined a faculty position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She turned down the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism just days after the Board of Trustees voted 9 to 4 to grant her tenure, and will instead take a new Knight chair at Howard University.