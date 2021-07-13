Cancel
Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.

