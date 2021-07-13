Why Tennis Champion Roger Federer Is Withdrawing From the Tokyo Olympics
Watch: Ryan Lochte Fails to Qualify for Upcoming Tokyo Olympics. For fans, Roger Federer's latest announcement might feel like a grand slam...to the chest. On Tuesday, July 13, the esteemed tennis pro announced he is no longer headed to Tokyo for the postponed summer games. "During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," he explained in a statement. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland."www.eonline.com
Comments / 0