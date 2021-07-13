Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath County, OR

Southern Oregon's Bootleg Fire grows to 200K acres

By Kelcie Grega
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iu2kp_0avhYiYp00 Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews are responding to multiple disasters, from Southern Oregon to Florida.

As extreme wildland fires continue to scorch the West this fire season, agencies are calling on crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue for additional aid and support.

On Saturday, July 10, TVF&R firefighters were deployed to Klamath County to help battle the Bootleg Fire.



Some parts of Klamath County were forced to evacuate as the blaze doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday to more than 201,923 acres, as hot, dry, windy weather persists in the region, according to the incident report .

In an effort to bolster the response in snuffing out the massive blaze, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Wednesday, July 7. This is the second time in two days Brown has used her authority under the act, following the Jack Creek Fire in Douglas County, which prompted evacuations east of Roseburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDNYw_0avhYiYp00

"Whenever a fire in the state gets too large and they need assistance from additional resources they call … a conflagration of more resources and that's when we can pull resources from around the state and around the nation," said TVF&R spokesperson Rio Espinosa.

Once the governor makes this declaration, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office requests each county to deploy whatever resources they have available.

"I anticipate based on the uptick in fire activity throughout the state that the State Fire Marshal's Office will make additional requests from the counties." -- Cassandra Ulven, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue public affairs chief

TVF&R serves parts of Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill and Multnomah counties. The agency often receives multiple requests for aid each time the Emergency Conflagration Act is declared.

"I anticipate based on the uptick in fire activity throughout the state that the State Fire Marshal's Office will make additional requests from the counties," said TVF&R spokesperson Cassandra Ulven.

There has been an uptick in deployment requests in the last couple of years as drier, warmer conditions continue to cause alarming effects in not just Oregon, but Washington and California as well, Ulven said.

More fires means the need for more personnel and training is greater than ever, Ulven said.

"We've increased the amount of wildland firefighter training that we're doing for our folks, but we aren't at the point yet financially where we'll be adding additional firefighters exclusively for wildfire fighting," Ulven said.

Peer support at Florida condo collapse site

Across the country in Surfside, Florida, three TVF&R firefighters provided peer support and counseling to firefighters at the site of a disastrous condominium collapse to help them process their trauma.

"Our primary role was to assist Miami-Dade firefighters and their families work through and process mental health issues related to the building collapse," said peer support team lead Jeff Campbell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvFZV_0avhYiYp00

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-story residential building, collapsed suddenly in the early morning hours of June 24, with the death toll reaching 94 as of press time, according to multiple reports. There are still 22 people "unaccounted for," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference on Monday, July 12.

Fire departments and search and rescue workers across the Miami region and the nation were deployed to the scene to search for victims.

In recent years, more awareness has been centered on the mental health of first-responders who are at these sorts of tragic scenes, Ulven said.

"It's much more powerful when emergency responders are counseled by people who can relate to the kinds of emotional impact, fatigue and environmental factors that they're working through." -- Cassandra Ulven, TVF&R public affairs chief

An estimated 30% of first responders develop depression or post-traumatic stress disorder at some point during their careers, compared to 20% of the general population, according to a 2015 Suppplemental Research Bulletin Study .

"There's quite a lot of history with not just TVF&R, but the fire service in general, in recognizing the mental health impacts on emergency responders through their repeated exposure to traumatic events," Ulven said.

TVF&R and the Tualatin Valley Firefighters Union have had partnered for more than a decade to train firefighters on peer support, as well as to provide behavioral health, occupational health and wellness services within the fire district.

"It's much more powerful when emergency responders are counseled by people who can relate to the kinds of emotional impact, fatigue and environmental factors that they're working through," Ulven said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
157
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Klamath County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Wildland Fires#Fire Marshal#The Jack Creek Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Residents of small Idaho town forced to evacuate as wildfire grows

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area, the Idaho County sheriff’s office said. The fire, about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville, had burned about 11 square miles early Wednesday afternoon. The National Interagency Fire Center said in a report that the fire was showing extreme behavior, driven by wind with embers starting smaller blazes.
Lake County, ORHerald and News

Bootleg Fire now nation's largest, evacuations expand into Lake County

The Bootleg Fire, burning near Bly and Sprague River and now into Lake County, is the nation's largest wildfire. On Monday, the blaze briefly settled down after three straight days in which it doubled in size, according Brad Bramlett, public information officer for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10. But...
Oregon StateKATU.com

New fire forces Level 3 "GO" evacuations outside La Pine, Oregon

LA PINE, Ore. – A fast-moving wildfire is forcing people from their homes east of La Pine, Oregon on Tuesday. The roughly 10-acre Darlene Fire was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say crews are facing extreme fire behavior in the area. They've called in large air tankers...
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

Central Oregon reservoir expected to be drained by mid-August

BEND, Ore. — Wickiup Reservoir has approximately six weeks' worth of water reserves. Unless there is substantial rainfall over the next six weeks, patrons of the North Unit Irrigation District in Jefferson County will see their water delivery shut down at the earliest date in the district’s history. Around Aug....
California StateNBC News

Map: Track the wildfires in California and Oregon

Fires totaling more than 1,700 square miles have spread across the West, as thousands of firefighters have been deployed to combat them. The fires, which turned deadly over the weekend, follow record heat waves in the region. Climate change makes extreme weather more common. Use the map below to track...
Oregon StateKTVL

Bootleg Fire update: 400,389 acres with 40% containment

The Bootleg Fire continues to burn across southern Oregon, growing 1,030 acres since its last update. The Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team has transitioned to working with Zone 2 on the north and northeast sections of the fire. Yesterday, the fire line into Long Creek was improved with hose lay and overnight firefighters were able to begin constructing direct line between Long Creek and Coyote Creek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy