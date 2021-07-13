Grab a slice! 8 local pizza joints to try in the Tucson area

There are many places to grab a slice in the Old Pueblo.

Here are eight spots that are sure to satisfy your pizza cravings, along with a recommendation from each restaurant for what to try:

1702 - 1702 E Speedway

The name of the restaurant is the address! This spot is located near the University of Arizona. They are known for their "GIANT slice" and extensive imported beer selection.

1702az.com

What to try: GIANT slice of the Roman (pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mushrooms, green bell pepper, and red onion)

Brooklyn Pizza Company - 534 N. 4th Ave.

This is the spot to go when taking a stroll down 4th Avenue. Each pie is fresh-baked, hand-tossed, and made using solar power.

Brooklyn Pizza Company Facebook

What to try: Basic cheese pizza

Dominick's Real Italian - 8330 N Thornydale Rd

This local spot is getting ready to celebrate 8 years in Northwest Tucson. "Our slice of pizza is cut from a 24inch pizza and it's our daily lunch special for only $6 a slice," the restaurant said.

Dominicks Real Italian

What to try: Pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, ripe olives, green bell peppers, red onions, extra cheese

Mama's Famous Pizza & Heros - Oracle & Magee | Speedway & Swan | 22nd & Kolb | Broadway & Houghton

This Tucson favorite began on Long Island in New York before making its way to Tucson in 1980. "We offer traditional NY style pizza. Joseph and Vinnie Spina were originally from Brooklyn, NY," said the restaurant.

What to try: Create your own Neapolitan

Time Market - 444 E. University Blvd

Inside of Time Market is an in-house bakery that shapes pizza dough every morning. "We have a focus on awesome texture and flavor in our pizza crust," said Time Market.

Time Market

What to try:

Phig (prosciutto, black mission fig, ricotta, caramelized onion, arugula)

Merguez (house-made lamb merguez, shaved fennel, mint, lemon zest)

Shiitake (shiitake, walnut and caramelized onion puree, rosemary)

Reilly Craft Pizza - 101 E. Pennington St

This downtown establishment offers hand-made artisan pies, as well as craft cocktails.

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

What to try:

Roasted crimini mushroom pizza

Arugula & prosciutto pizza

Yukon gold potato & pecorino pizza

Pepperoni & pickled fresno chile pizza

Rocco's Little Chicago Pizzeria - 2707 E Broadway Blvd.

This pizzeria has been the place to go for authentic deep dish since 1998. Rocco's also serves chicken wings, soup, sandwiches, and more.

Rocco DiGrazia

What to try: The Kitchen Sink (Pepperoni sausage, green peppers, mushrooms & red onion)

Vero Amore - 12130 N. Dove Mtn Blvd. | 2920 N Swan Rd.

Vero Amore (which means "true love" in Italian) serves authentic Neapolitan pizza. The restaurant says being this type of pizzeria requires "meticulous preparation" for every slice.

What to try:

Classic Margherita (red sauce, basil, house mozzarella, parmesan)

Salsiccia (red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions)