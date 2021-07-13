Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avhYWuz00 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avhYWuz00 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
21
Followers
298
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Health And Safety#Pandemic#Oregonians#Beliefs Center#Pamplin Media Group#Eo Media Group#The Bend Bulletin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy. Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Reader Letters

Letters to the editor for the July 28, 2021 edition of the Herald-Pioneer - paper frustration & summer schoolFrustration with paper Recently I have become very frustrated with the newspaper I receive. I subscribe to the Molalla Pioneer. I am a lifelong resident of the area. I live outside the city limits, almost in the Canby district, in between the two. At one time I subscribed to both the Molalla Pioneer and the Canby Herald. At least until you combined them. My complaint is that the paper no longer carries the news of the area. We now get a...
Aurora, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Aurora research facility moving slowly in reopening

The North Willamette Research and Extension Center has begun the process, but will move with care. For Director Mike Bondi and the crew at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora, it has been a long haul since the beginning days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.
Aurora, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Search for new NWREC director extended

A second national search is about to begin for the top spot at Aurora facility after first search was terminated.The search for a new director for the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora has been extended. The candidate who was interviewed remotely (by Zoom) was not offered the NWREC position. Instead, the search was terminated and Oregon State University is preparing to launch a second national search later this summer. "We are clearly disappointed that we need to start over. But, we do want to be careful and get the very best person possible for the...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC...
Public HealthPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Women, minorities, young affected most in pandemic downturn

Employment Department report finds implications for Oregon economic recovery now under way.Though Oregon shed a record number of jobs last year during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the people most affected were women, racial and ethnic minorities and the youngest workers — particularly if they were in lower-wage sectors such as restaurants, bars and hotels. That conclusion, drawn from Oregon Employment Department's July 7 Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon report, will have implications for how Oregon recovers from the downturn resulting from business shutdowns and curtailments during the pandemic. "The impacts were not evenly...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Education Service District schedules job fair

Agency provides specialized services to children throughout county's 10 school districts. Learn about job opportunities from classroom assistants and administrative roles to food service, maintenance and transportation positions in the Clackamas Education Service District. Food and activities for kids will be provided at the Clackamas ESD job fair from 5-7...
Oregon StatePosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Opinion: An Oregon mom outlines the realities of â€˜Special Needs Worldâ€™

The web of bureaucracy that ensnares parents of disabled children is difficult for others to even imagine.Three years ago, I was on a beach weekend with all of my mom friends, the ones who also have kids with significant medical needs. It's probably easy to imagine the scene: wine, jigsaw puzzles, overstuffed couches. What may be harder to imagine for those who don't live this life are the topics of discussion at our retreats. Things like: • Will my husband and I ever be able to travel again since air travel is so difficult for my daughter and I can't...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

CCC slates drive-thru job fair

The July 14 jobs event will have more than 20 employers at the Oregon City campus looking to make hires. You can go to a drive-thru for lunch and for a coffee, and now you can go to a drive-thru to get a job. Clackamas Community College, in partnership with Clackamas Workforce Partnership and Worksource Clackamas, will hold a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

OSU Extension reopens Oregon City office

The full campus will open July 12 with services up and running at full capacity after 16 months of closure. The Oregon State University Extension Service in Clackamas County will fully open its Oregon City office to the public July 12. The reopening comes after Gov. Kate Brown lifted all...
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

CCC board adjusts tuition

Clackamas Community College Board recently approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition costs. During its June 30 meeting, the Clackamas Community College Board of Education approved an adjustment to the 2021-22 tuition thanks to full funding from the state legislature. This spring, the board approved a tiered tuition increase, based...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County wildfire response: 'We must do better'

Board Chair Tootie Smith adamant that preparedness needs all-around improvement in 2021On Tuesday, state and local government partners presented to the Board of County Commissioners about wildfire preparedness, an area Chair Tootie Smith said was an all around failure in 2020. "I do think government has failed horribly in this on everybody, from the county to the state to the federal, and we must do better," Smith said. Smith recounted touring Clackamas County's southern area with Commissioner Martha Schrader after last year's wildfires, meeting with people who were, in her words, "abandoned" by state agencies, left to flee or, as...
Idaho StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Move Idaho border? Not so fast, say many Oregonians

Greater Idaho movement finds some support, and some opposition, in latest Oregon Values poll. Imagine Bend being Oregon's eastern most city, a short drive from Redmond, Idaho. "Greater Idaho," the concept of transferring parts of southern and eastern Oregon to Idaho — making Redmond, Idaho a reality — is gaining traction in some rural areas.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Small Grants Program to distribute $250K to nonprofits

Program will provide funding to organizations serving Clackamas County's at-risk residents for 12th straight year. A program will provide $250,000 in funding to organizations serving Clackamas County's most at-risk residents for the 12th straight year. On Thursday, July 1, applications opened for the Board of County Commissioners' Small Grants Program,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy