Pandemic makes a big impact on Oregon workforce

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gkmd_0avhYPju00 Survey says many Oregonians seek better opportunities, more job security as labor market heats up.

Employees who were able to work from home and had more flexible schedules during the pandemic said they are more satisfied with their jobs, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

The 15 months of pandemic-related closures and limitations left most — eight in 10 — Oregonians in the same position as before the pandemic. Some played musical chairs, changing jobs for better pay or better benefits; others left the workforce.

Slightly more than half the 1,440 Oregon residents ages 18 and older surveyed were employed before the pandemic, compared to 44% after the pandemic, according to the nonpartisan charitable organization, which has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group. The survey was conducted June 8 through 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCC7I_0avhYPju00 Those who earned more than $100,000 per year were more satisfied with their job than those making less than $50,000, according to the survey. Lack of job security contributed greatly to workers feeling less satisfied, according to the survey.

"Many Oregonians experienced flexibility and support from their employers during the pandemic, while others felt they were hung out to dry by a sudden and unexpected lack of job security," Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director, said. "Of those currently seeking employment, most say the pandemic has influenced their thinking about the kind of opportunity they're seeking and are hoping to avoid being put in another situation where they have to worry about not only job security, but also their own, and their family's, health and safety."

The survey results jive with Oregon Employment Department views. Workers with a lower level of education experienced the greatest loss of full-time employment during the pandemic, Kale Donnelly, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst for the East Cascades region, said. "We're hearing talk about workers playing this game of 'musical chairs' throughout the labor market," Donnelly said. Many people are now looking for a different line of work, and that could lead to job openings that many job seekers can transition to.

"And, now that remote work is far more desirable and manageable than ever before, the job market's pond just got a whole lot bigger for people looking to make a shift in their career."

A tour of want ads provide a lot of work opportunity, Donnelly said. Online job ad activity has rapidly grown, and the number of job ads throughout the state are at historic highs, he said.

Suzanne Roig is a reporter for the Bend Bulletin, a Pamplin Media Group news partner.

SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the nonprofit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
PoliticsPosted by
Portland Tribune

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC...
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Portland Rep. Blumenauer launches space tourism tax proposal

On the same day Jeff Bezos pierced the sky, the Oregon Democrat introduced the idea of taxing non-scientific space flights on a per-passenger basis.As Jeff Bezos gallivanted past the atmosphere Tuesday, July 20, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer launched a proposal back on Earth that would tax the very same space joy rides. The Democrat representing much of Portland and East Multnomah County touted his new Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions — yes, the acronym is SPACE — Tax Act in a message to reporters. "Space exploration isn't a tax-free holiday for the wealthy," said Blumenauer. "Just as normal...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Interstate 205 freeway expansion won't solve congestion

Cassie Wilson is with Sunrise PDX and is on Clackamas County's youth advisory task force on climate. On the first day of Oregon's deadly climate-change-induced heat wave, the state legislature passed House Bill 3055, a transportation bill which would provide funding for continued expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure including widening freeways I-205 and I-5 in Clackamas County.
Public HealthPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Women, minorities, young affected most in pandemic downturn

Employment Department report finds implications for Oregon economic recovery now under way.Though Oregon shed a record number of jobs last year during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the people most affected were women, racial and ethnic minorities and the youngest workers — particularly if they were in lower-wage sectors such as restaurants, bars and hotels. That conclusion, drawn from Oregon Employment Department's July 7 Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon report, will have implications for how Oregon recovers from the downturn resulting from business shutdowns and curtailments during the pandemic. "The impacts were not evenly...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

State, county agencies struggled with lethal Oregon heat

County, state offer after-action reports on their responses to the three days of record-breaking temperatures.Although Multnomah County officials have been planning for extreme heat events for years, they did not anticipate the three days of triple digit temperatures in late June suspected of killing 115 people statewide. Most of the confirmed and suspected deaths, 71, were in the county, even though it only includes around 20% of the state's population. "Over the last several years, Multnomah County developed an extreme heat response plan with a range of interventions meant to help the community prepare for events of differing severity. But...
Oregon StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Officials: Extreme heat, early wildfires are part of Oregon's 'new normal'

More than 800 people sought help from heat-related medical issues; heat wave added to 18 months of catastrophes.Extreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday, July 12. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115. The thermometer readings were "otherworldly,"...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into health care

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results. This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County to consider giving renters more protection

The County Commission could vote on an ordinance to extend the moratorium another 30 days for renters who have applied for assistance on Thursday.The Multnomah County Commission will consider giving tenants who are behind in their rents another 30 days of protection if they have applied for financial assistance. The statewide eviction moratorium imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30. But before it adjourned, the 2021 Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 278 and extended the moratorium for renters who apply for assistance for 60 days. The commission will consider adding another 30 days because of problems processing...
Idaho StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Move Idaho border? Not so fast, say many Oregonians

Greater Idaho movement finds some support, and some opposition, in latest Oregon Values poll.Imagine Bend being Oregon's eastern most city, a short drive from Redmond, Idaho. "Greater Idaho," the concept of transferring parts of southern and eastern Oregon to Idaho — making Redmond, Idaho a reality — is gaining traction in some rural areas. According to Mike McCarter, the chief petitioner of Move Oregon's Border, a nonprofit advocating for Greater Idaho, the change would give rural Oregon counties a longed-for Republican-led legislature by leaving liberal strongholds like Portland and Eugene — and even Bend and Sisters — behind...
Astoria, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Plan to rename Highway 30 hits a legislative detour

Don't look for Oregon Veterans Memorial Highway signs just yet; lawmakers and transportation officials want to clarify that a possible name change doesn't conflict with other honors on the route. Efforts by Bend's Dick Tobiason to rename U.S. Highway 30 for Oregon military veterans hit a pretty big speed bump...
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

ER bed shortage 'critical' as Portland heat hospitalizes 500

The Oregon Health Authority reports more than 500 hospitalizations or urgent care visits in the Portland area.State officials implored the public to avoid unnecessary emergency rooms trips as the system strained to accommodate more than 500 people sickened by this week's infernal conditions. The Oregon Health Authority reported 506 heat related emergency room and urgent care admissions since June 25 in the Portland metro region. Nearly half of the visits were reported Monday, June 28 — when a record-shattering 116-degree temperature required 251 to seek medical care. Officials say they are now scrambling to manage a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

63 perish from Oregon heat, mostly in the Portland metro

Death toll ranges from 45 in Multnomah County, five in Washington County and only 1 confirmed death and seven suspected in Clackamas County. At least 63 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths...
Sandy, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Pulliam: Lawmakers' get failing grade on graduation requirements

MacKensey Pulliam of Sandy is co-founder of the Oregon Moms Union. She argues that Senate Bill 744 leaves some students behind. As a disappointing and frustrating year comes to an end for students and parents, the Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 744, which will remove basic graduation requirements until the class of 2024 receives their diplomas.

