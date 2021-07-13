Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

10 Wonderful Waterfront Dining Spots In Chicago

By Mª del Rosario Castro Díaz
Posted by 
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duyzt_0avhYAkF00

For the perfect dinner with a view.

We may be miles away from the ocean but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some top-notch waterfront views. From bohemian hideouts by the river to beachy hangouts by the lake, these 10 stunning waterfront spots are all open for outdoor dining and offer the perfect spot for drinks or dinner. Scroll down to our map below to check out the one closes to you!

1. Beatnik On The River

At this bohemian oasis by the river, you can enjoy a range of dishes and drinks that are as eclectic as its retro decoration. The dinner menu is teeming with mouthwatering international dishes from Latinamerican Huitlacoche Arepas ( $19 ), with duck confit, grilled corn, green mole, mustard greens, to Mediterranean Fatoush Salad ($ 14 ) with Persian cucumber, baby kale, kalamata olives, Parsley, fried pita, lemon vinaigrette!

You can read the full menu here .

2. Chicago Cut Steak House

Sipping on a glass of Pinot Noir while enjoying a buttery-soft steak is even more enjoyable when done al-fresco and by the river. At Chicago Cut Steakhouse you’ll be able to enjoy some of the best steaks in the city paired with an extraordinary wine list featuring options from all around the world.

You can read the full menu here .

3. Pizzeria Portofino

Spend an afternoon in the Italian Riviera without moving from the Chicago riverfront! An excellent Italian riverfront option, Pizzeria Portofino offers delectable hand-stretched pizza and refreshing Italian wines that will transport you to the Italian Riviera in just a sip and a bite!

You can read the full menu here .

4. Porter Kitchen & Deck

At Porter Kitchen & Deck you’ll be able to enjoy some excellent new American bites such as their signature steak frites ( $24 ) or their award-winning cheeseburger ( $17 ) with one-year aged cheddar, prime beef, and onion jam. Their drink menu offers a wide variety of summer-inspired concoctions including a “cucumber collins” and a “watermelon mojito” ( both $13 ) which are perfect for the hot weather!

You can read the full menu here .

5. River Roast

This gorgeous riverside enclave is perfect for cozying up while enjoying some soul-warming bites! As the name suggests, River Roast offers a New American take on British classics with its wide variety of meat, fish, and veggies that are roasted and carved tableside. If you choose to go for brunch on the weekends, you’ll also be able to catch a live show by some of Chicago’s finest Blues musicians!

You can read the full menu here .

6. RPM Seafood

This riverside eatery is a must if you’re a seafood fan. RPM Seafood opened up its double-decker terrace last year and offers a wide variety of seafood options, all the way from platters of chilled oysters ( $19 ) to Wild Alaskan Halibut ( $39 ) and King Crab Mac n’ Cheese ( $36 )!

You can read the full menu here .

7. Gibsons Italia

This three-story steakhouse in the West Loop offers awesome homemade pasta dishes and premium steak cuts as well as other Italian delicacies. From Italian Meatballs ( $13 ) to an incredible Ravioli Carbonara ( $40 ) you can be sure you’ll be heading home more than satisfied. Pair that with a side of gorgeous Chicago riverfront views and you’ve got yourself the recipe for a totally delightful evening!

You can read the full menu here .

8. City Winery At Chicago Riverwalk

We can’t compile a list of waterfront spots without mentioning City Winery’s Riverwalk location between State and Dearborn. A smaller version of the City Winery on Randolph Street it offers the same charm and incredible locally-made wine and delicious food. Now open 7 days a week 11 am – 9 pm Monday through Sunday.

You can read the full menu here .

9. Waterfront Cafe

This gorgeous lakeside spot is perfect for a casual, laid-back evening with friends or with your pooch (Waterfront is a dog-friendly establishment). At this seasonal patio, you’ll be able to enjoy some nautical-inspired bites such as 100% Chilled Maine Lobster with lemon caper aioli ( $ 24.00 ) or a Blackened Cajun Shrimp Roll ( $14.50 ) paired with ice-cold buckets of your favorite beer. The perfect beachy evening!

You can read the full menu here .

10. Shore Club Chicago

Nearer to the heart of Chicago, situated on the popular North Avenue Beach is Shore Club Chicago. The world-class food and three different hangout spaces make it a fantastic place to go for a bite to eat or drinks at any time of the day. In addition to ‘the Patio’ and ‘the Oasis’, there is Shore Club’s trendy restaurant space featuring a temperature-controlled room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a coastal vibe. Flooded with natural light and offering unobstructed views of Lake Michigan, it is impossible not to feel at ease in this bright and breezy setting.

You can read the full menu here .

[Featured image from Instagram / @gibsonsitalia]

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2021

Comments / 0

Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
107
Followers
49
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Dining In#Chicago Riverwalk#Italian Food#Food Drink#Latinamerican#Huitlacoche Arepas#Persian#Chicago Cut Steak House#Pinot Noir#Chicago Cut Steakhouse#Pizzeria Portofino Spend#Porter Kitchen Deck#River Roast#New American#British#City Winery#State#Chilled Maine Lobster#Shore Club Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Cheer On Team USA At Chicago’s Epic New Olympic Village Pop Up Experience

The pop-up will open on July 21 with a free curling tournament. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 begin later this month on July 23 and now Chicago has the perfect place to cheer on our country’s Olympians! Wicker Park’s Fatpour Tap Works , a bi-level brewpub named for its 22-ounce pours, is transforming into an Olympic Village pop up experience later this month, offering Olympic enthusiasts the ideal spot to watch world-class athletes compete.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Art On TheMART’s Sensational Summer Program Featuring Frida Kahlo & Footnotes Has Now Started

There will also be several other exciting projects including Woven, the light of the dark, and continued showings of The Obama Portraits . The stunning art spectacles that light up the facade of the Merchandise Mart returned at the beginning of April for a spring program in collaboration with Adler Planetarium. ‘ Astrographics ‘ transported viewers “from Earth to other planets and stars, then out to deeper and more speculative realms” but now it’s time has come to pass the baton on to a collection of new projections. Art on theMART has now begun a new summer schedule packed with exciting contemporary artwork a well as shows inspired by “ The Obama Portraits ” and “ Frida Kahlo: Timeless ” exhibitions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

A Festival-Themed ‘Never Ending Summer’ Bar Crawl Is Coming To Chicago And It Looks Epic

Bar crawls are back and an awesome new monthly bar crawl series is coming to town!. There’s a dynamic social energy on a well-organized bar crawl that is hard to find with other events. Not only do they take you to a diverse and eclectic mix of establishments that you might not otherwise go to, but they also make it easy to meet new people and ensure the atmosphere is constantly buzzing.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2021

Here is the recipe for the perfect Chicago experience. 2020 was a year of negative superlatives, unprecedented events, and months of turmoil. But here we are not going to dwell on all the chaos nor pen the glaringly obvious. Here, we are going to discuss the stark reminders 2020 has brought about and how to make the most of every minute going forward.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Iconic State Street Will Be Closed Off For Weekly Interactive Block Parties From July 11

‘Sundays on State’ will be closed off to traffic every Sunday from July and organizers have hinted it could become a regular summer occurrence. Chicago Loop Alliance in May announced plans for a weekly summer street festival that would see State Street from Lake to Madison closed off on Sundays from July 11. Called ‘Sundays on State’, the event hopes to revive the Loop’s economy and will feature a wide range of attractions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Iconic Lake Shore Drive Has Been Renamed In Honor Of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Lake Shore Drive will now henceforth be known as Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive !. It’s happened, folks. Chicago’s beloved Lake Shore Drive has a new name. 17 miles of outer Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood Avenue to East 67th Street will now be known as Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive in honor of the first non-Indigenous settler of Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy