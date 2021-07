Whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled later this year or not, California's new elections chief believes the recall rules need a review — and, perhaps, changes. In an interview with CapRadio, Secretary of State Shirley Weber — who was named to the post by Newsom in December — said there are “some serious problems” with California’s recall laws and that the entire process deserves a second look after the September 14 election to determine whether Newsom will stay in office.