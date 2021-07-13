Cancel
Agriculture

Soybeans Struggle for Direction Amid Chinese Imports, Brazilian Harvest

By Andrew Moran
 12 days ago
Soybean futures struggled for direction on Tuesday after new data found a modest decline in Chinese imports. The agricultural commodity has been slumping in recent weeks, plummeting close to 8% over the last month. Is this the end of the soybean bull run, or is there more room for growth?

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

