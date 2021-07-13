Soybeans Struggle for Direction Amid Chinese Imports, Brazilian Harvest

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday due to forecasts for cooler, wetter weather in the coming weeks, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade most-active November soybean futures ended 10-1/2 cents lower at $13.51-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures lost 15-1/4 cents to $14.01. * CBOT November soybeans closed below its 20-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $9.80 at $356.20 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures lost $9.60 at $353.60 a ton. * CBOT December soyoil fell 1.27 cents to 63.23 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.66 cent to 65.66 cents per lb. * For the week, the most active November soybean contract fell 40 cents, a 2.87% loss. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)