Starting today in the U.S. (and other countries in the not too distant future), you'll be able to encrypt the video footage captured via your Ring devices. ZDNet reports:. This is done with Amazon's Video End-to-End Encryption (E2EE). If you decide to install this optional privacy feature, you'll need to install a new version of the Ring application on your smartphone. Once installed, it uses a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) security system based on an RSA 2048-bit asymmetric account signing key pair. In English, the foundation is pretty darn secure.