Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Actress Look alike takes over TikTok!

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lady is going viral on TikTok because of her uncanny resemblance to Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson. Just final week, a consumer blew up on TikTok after followers realized she appeared scarily like Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Tranel saved getting feedback saying that she was Jennifer’s look-alike, so she uploaded a video the place she lip-synced to one of many actress’ strains from the hit comedy Friends.

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok unearths celebrity döppelgangers, from Taylor Swift to Scarlett Johansson and Rihanna

TikTok has unearthed a number of celebrity doppelgängers who are shocking users with their striking resemblance to certain celebrities.While there are many ways to go viral on social media, looking like a celebrity is likely one of the easiest – if you’ve got the goods. From Taylor Swift to Maisie Williams and Rihanna, there appears to be a lookalike for every big name out there. In the wake of Black Widow’s release, a Scarlett Johansson lookalike has racked up more than six million followers on the video sharing platform. TikTok user @kate_johansson plays up to the resemblance in her...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

From Child Actor to Movie Star: See Scarlett Johansson’s Stunning Transformation

Actress Scarlett Johansson has been in the spotlight for decades and just keeps getting more gorgeous. Born in New York City in 1984, the Bronx native started acting at a young age and her career steadily skyrocketed until she reached superstardom. She’s known for movies like Lost in Translation, In Good Company, The Island, Avengers: Infinity War and many more. She went from an adorable teen in minor roles to an A-list movie star — and there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Humorously Calls Out Mark Ruffalo For Not Getting Group Avengers Tattoo

The Marvel family is a pretty tight-knit group. They almost have to be considering the amount of movies, televisions shows and other projects they’ve all participated in over the years. The original team of heroes, which consisted of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (the Incredible Hulk), have been working together since the release of the first Avengers movie almost ten years ago. To commemorate their life-changing experience, the first Avengers decided to get matching Marvel-themed tattoos - well, all of them except for one.
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Scarlett Johansson's daughter wasn't impressed with Home Alone 3 appearance

'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson admits her daughter Rose, six, was unimpressed by her role in 'Home Alone 3'. Scarlett Johansson's daughter was unimpressed by her 'Home Alone 3' role. The 36-year-old star - who appeared as Molly Pruitt, the sister of lead character Alex (Alex D. Linz) in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit Has Reportedly Inspired Cruella's Emma Stone To Consider Her Own

Scarlett Johansson took Hollywood by storm on Thursday when we learned the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Natasha Romanoff is suing the Walt Disney Company for allegedly breaching its contract with the hybrid release of Black Widow. Another major leading actress linked to Disney’s Premier Access model reportedly turned to her lawyer after Johansson’s move: Cruella’s Emma Stone.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Netflix Tip: In This Powerful Sci-Fi Cracker, ‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Is More Powerful Than Most Avengers – Cinema News

Currently, Scarlett Johansson can be seen as a superheroine without real superpowers in “Black Widow”. In today’s Netflix tip “Lucy” it’s completely different. Even the most powerful Avengers would have to be wary of this woman…. Scarlett Johansson is best known today for her longtime role as Natasha Romanoff aka...
MoviesShowbiz411

The Empire Strikes Back: Disney Says Scarlett Johansson Got $20 Mil and Has a “Disregard” for the Effects of COVID (?)

Disney didn’t like Scarlett Johansson suing then. That’s a big no no. The Empire Struck Back with a vengeance. “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”
CelebritiesIndiewire

Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit Makes Us Wonder Whether Movie Stars Have a Future

Just when it seemed like the summer movie season was winding down, here comes Scarlett Johansson to stir it up again. The actress made headlines this week when she filed a major lawsuit against Disney alleging that the studio’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters impacted its box office revenue, which cost her millions of dollars. Johansson’s specific deal with the studio is part of an old-world model facing serious pushback from the streaming era, where the absence or marginalization of box office revenue has yielded very different kinds of deals. There are very few movie stars with the stature of an Avenger who could lobby a case against Disney, but that itself is a distinctive aspect of this story: With IP driving the future of franchises more than famous faces, how can movie stars retain their currency?

Comments / 7

Community Policy