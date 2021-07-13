Cancel
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Heading Higher

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 8 to 10 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 12 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 8 to 10 cents higher at midday Tuesday with two-sided trade early on, giving way to more consistent strength with slightly weaker spread trade and post report gains being consolidated.

agfax.com

