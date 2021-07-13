Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Changes in variance process for septic systems

By Lisa MacNeil
 12 days ago

Commissioners voted unanimously at the regular June 22, 2021 Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting to revise an ordinance (2021-12) that will update the language regarding variance procedures concerning lot sizes required for septic systems in the Hernando County Code of Ordinances. Language will also be changed to reflect that the current authority to grant the variances is the BOCC, since the former authority, the County Board of Adjustments and Appeals no longer exists.

